The New Global Activism—Algeria, Sudan, and Beyond

In his new book, Civic Activism Unleashed: New Hope or False Dawn for Democracy?, Carnegie scholar Richard Youngs charts the global transformation of political and civic activism, highlighting its innovative new forms and often dramatic impact, even in the face of widespread efforts by governments to limit civic and political space. This event will combine a global overview of trends in activism by Youngs with focused insights on recent developments in Algeria and Sudan by two notable regional experts, putting the global overview into sharp topical perspective. Copies of Civic Activism Unleashed will be available for purchase.

Richard Youngs

Richard Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He directs Carnegie’s Civic Research Network and writes widely on democracy, civil society, and EU foreign policy.

Sabina Henneberg

Sabina Henneberg is a post-doctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School for Advanced International Studies, where she researches and publishes on issues relating to political transitions in North Africa.

Susan Stigant

Susan Stigant is the director of Africa Programs at the United States Institute of Peace where she oversees programming in South Sudan, Nigeria, Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Kenya, and with the African Union.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In that capacity he oversees all of the research programs at Carnegie. He also directs the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program.