Gene Editing in India: The Technology and its Governance

Gene editing has the potential to revolutionize the societies that we live in and the organisms that we live alongside. The experiment by He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher who claims to have produced genetically altered babies, has polarized the scientific community, and brought the potential benefits and pitfalls of gene editing into sharp focus—both in India and the world.

Carnegie India hosted Vijay Chandru, co-founder and director of Strand Life Sciences, for a discussion on gene editing technology and its applications in human therapeutics. This introductory session was followed by a conversation on the governance frameworks for gene editing, with S.R. Rao, former senior advisor to the Department of Biotechnology at the Ministry of Science & Technology, and Rakesh Sood, distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

The Genomics Revolution: Participants noted that the Human Genome Project, an exercise to sequence and map all human genes, has provided the ability to read the human genetic blueprint. Low-cost human genome sequencing is improving ability of human beings to diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases, stated participants. They highlighted that, since every genome is unique, genetic information from an individual can be used to drive the world toward an era of personalized medicine—a scenario where patients are prescribed medicines based on their genetic profiles.

Participants noted that the Human Genome Project, an exercise to sequence and map all human genes, has provided the ability to read the human genetic blueprint. Low-cost human genome sequencing is improving ability of human beings to diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases, stated participants. They highlighted that, since every genome is unique, genetic information from an individual can be used to drive the world toward an era of personalized medicine—a scenario where patients are prescribed medicines based on their genetic profiles. Gene Editing and its Applications: Gene editing is the deliberate insertion, deletion, or replacement of a DNA sequence in the genome of a living cell, explained participants. They stated that it uses a certain set of proteins called nucleases that make precise, targeted cuts in the DNA. They further noted that zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) have been effectively used to edit genes in a wide variety of tissues and organisms. The discovery of CRISPR/Cas9, an adaptive version of the bacterial defense mechanism, the participants added, allows scientists to edit, cut, and replace genes more quickly, efficiently, and inexpensively than previous gene editing tools. They noted that it has the potential to alter any DNA sequence, whether in bacteria, plants, animals, or humans—in theory if not yet in practice. While acknowledging that gene editing has limitless applications across living organisms, participants primarily discussed its applications on somatic or non-reproductive cells to prevent and treat human diseases such as sickle cell anemia, muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, thalassemia, and cancer.

This event summary was prepared by Shruti Sharma, a research analyst with the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Agenda

10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Introduction to Gene Editing and its Governance in India

Vijay Chandru, co-founder and director, Strand Life Sciences

11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Coffee Break

11:45 to 1:00 p.m.

Global Architecture for the Governance of Gene Editing