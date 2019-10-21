Yemen and International Humanitarian Law: Briefing from UN Experts

The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 90,000 Yemenis and put more than 20 million in need of humanitarian assistance. The UN Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen (GEE) have just released a new report describing a “pervasive lack of accountability” for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. How will the latest developments in the conflict, including the rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, affect the dire conditions in the country and the prospects for accountability?

Please join the Carnegie Middle East Program and the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies for a briefing by the experts on their recent report. Chair Kamel Jendoubi as well as members Melissa Parke and Charles Garraway will present their findings. Yemeni human rights defender Radhya al-Mutawakel will add her perspective. Carnegie’s Michele Dunne will moderate the conversation.

This event is co-sponsored by the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies.

Kamel Jendoubi

Kamel Jendoubi is the chairperson of the GEE. He has served as a member and president of several human rights associations, and also served as the president of the Independent Higher Electoral Commission in Tunisia.

Charles Garraway

Charles Garraway is a member of the GEE. Previously he served as a legal officer in the UK Army Legal Services, as criminal prosecutor and then adviser in the law of armed conflict and operational law.

Radhya Al-Mutawakel

Radhya Al-Mutawakel is a Yemeni human rights defender. She is the chairperson and co-founder of Mwatana Organization for Human Rights.

Melissa Parke

Melissa Parke is a member of the GEE. She was a federal member of the Australian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and served as minister for international development in 2013.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.