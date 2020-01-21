Machine Learning and AI: A Transatlantic Conversation

This event has reached capacity and registration has closed.

Since 2018, the European Commission's High Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence (HLEG) has been supporting the implementation of the EU’s AI strategy. Next month, the new European Commission will release a coordinated European approach on AI. On January 7 the White House proposed new AI regulatory principles to govern the development and use of AI technologies in the private sector. This follows the launching of the American AI Initiative signed by President Trump in February 2019.

How do the U.S. and the EU approaches compare? How can they together lead the development and deployment of AI in a trustworthy manner, based on shared transatlantic values, to ensure the maximum benefit of AI to society and economy? Join Carnegie for a discussion of these issues.

Pekka Ala-Pietilä

Pekka Ala-Pietilä is the chair of the EU AI High Level Expert Working Group and former president of Nokia Corporation.

Lynne E. Parker

Lynne E. Parker is the deputy chief technology officer of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Zachary J. Lemnios

Zachary J. Lemnios is the vice president of government programs at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center at IBM. He was formerly assistant secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering).

Michael Nelson

Michael Nelson is senior fellow and director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.