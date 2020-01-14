What Do Tunisians Expect from Their New Government?

As Tunisia marks the ninth anniversary of its revolution, the country faces a new set of challenges. A new president and parliament, elected with the promise to fight corruption and improve the lives of the Tunisian people, must find a way to address the longstanding social and economic grievances that its predecessors have failed to remedy.

The Carnegie Middle East Program is pleased to host a discussion with three young Tunisian activists who will explain what Tunisians are expecting from their new leaders and what will happen if those expectations are not met. Fellow Sarah Yerkes will moderate the discussion. A light lunch will be served.

Sarah Yerkes

Sarah Yerkes is a fellow in the Carnegie Middle East Program.

Amir Ben Ameur

Amir Ben Ameur is a social activist who advocates for youth development and democracy.

Aymen Abderrahmen

Aymen Abderrahmen is a program coordinator in the Leadership Division at IREX.

Oumayma Ben Abdallah

Oumayma Ben Abdallah is a human rights researcher and Tunisia analyst.