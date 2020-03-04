event
Carnegie India

Tackling Coronavirus: Prevention, Surveillance, and Response

Wed. March 4th, 2020
New Delhi

Carnegie India organized a workshop to examine the source of the infection, evaluate its relationship with other pre-existing coronaviruses, assess its potential to become a pandemic, and discuss India’s capacity to prepare and respond to such infections.

Watch Gagandeep Kang deliver opening remarks, following which the first session provided an introduction to the origin and nature of this coronavirus. This was facilitated by G. Arunkumar and chaired by Shruti Sharma.

Watch the second session, which featured a panel discussion on building a robust public health system with Shahid Jameel and Gautam Menon. This discussion was chaired by Chitra Pattabiraman.

G. Arunkumar is the director of the Manipal Institute of Virology.

Shahid Jameel is the chief executive officer of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance.

Gagandeep Kang is the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute.

Gautam Menon is a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University.

Chitra Pattabiraman is a fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience. 

Shruti Sharma is a research analyst with the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Fellow and Chief Coordinator, Global Technology Summit, Technology and Society Program

Shruti Sharma is a fellow with the Technology and Society Program at Carnegie India, where she is currently working on exploring the challenges and opportunities in leveraging biotechnology to improve public health capacity in India.

Gagandeep Kang is professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, India. She is the first woman from India to be elected a fellow of the Royal Society, and also the first Indian woman to be elected to Fellowship of the American Academy of Microbiology.