Tackling Coronavirus: Prevention, Surveillance, and Response

Carnegie India organized a workshop to examine the source of the infection, evaluate its relationship with other pre-existing coronaviruses, assess its potential to become a pandemic, and discuss India’s capacity to prepare and respond to such infections.

Watch Gagandeep Kang deliver opening remarks, following which the first session provided an introduction to the origin and nature of this coronavirus. This was facilitated by G. Arunkumar and chaired by Shruti Sharma.

Watch the second session, which featured a panel discussion on building a robust public health system with Shahid Jameel and Gautam Menon. This discussion was chaired by Chitra Pattabiraman.

Event Photos

Speakers

G. Arunkumar is the director of the Manipal Institute of Virology.

Shahid Jameel is the chief executive officer of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance.

Gagandeep Kang is the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute.

Gautam Menon is a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University.

Chairs

Chitra Pattabiraman is a fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience.

Shruti Sharma is a research analyst with the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.