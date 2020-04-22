America the Unprepared: Can We Ever Be Ready for National Security Threats and Natural Disasters?

Global health pandemics, climate change, bio-terrorism, and cybersecurity threats are reshaping discussions about foreign policy and national security. As national security threats continue to evolve, can we ever really be ready? What are the key elements of preparedness and how can the United States deploy them?

Join Michael Chertoff, Juliette Kayyem, and Frances F. Townsend for a virtual discussion, moderated by Aaron David Miller, on how the United States can best prepare for national security threats.

Michael Chertoff

Michael Chertoff is the co-founder and executive chairman of the Chertoff Group. He served as Secretary of Homeland Security from 2005-2009.

Juliette Kayyem

Juliette Kayyem is faculty chair of the Homeland Security, and Security and Global Health Projects at Harvard's Kennedy School. She served as Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama.

Frances F. Townsend

Frances F. Townsend is executive vice president for worldwide government, legal, and business affairs at MacAndrews and Forbes, Inc. She served as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to President George W. Bush.

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.