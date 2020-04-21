In her new book, Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East, Emmy-winning journalist and New York Times bestseller Kim Ghattas examines the unraveling of the modern Middle East and why it started with the pivotal year of 1979. With vivid story-telling, extensive historical research, and on-the-ground reporting, Ghattas dispels accepted truths about a region she calls home. Black Wave is both an intimate and sweeping history of the region and will fundamentally alter our understanding of the Middle East.

The Carnegie Middle East Center held a live online discussion with Ghattas on Tuesday, April 21 on the Carnegie Middle East Center’s YouTube page.

EVENT TIMINGS

Washington (ET): 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Brussels (CET): 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Beirut, Moscow (EEST): 5:30-6:30 p.m.

New Delhi (IST): 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Beijing (CST): 10:30-11:30 p.m.

SPEAKERS

Kim Ghattas is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.