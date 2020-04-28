Coronavirus and the Future of Global Finance

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global markets has been swift and shocking, leading to the most severe economic disruption since the Great Depression. As border closures and lockdowns around the world disrupt supply chains and send commodity prices into a freefall, valuations in global financial markets have crashed. What measures should governments and multilateral institutions take to minimize the economic fallout of this pandemic? What lessons does this crisis offer for building resilient supply chains? What could recovery look like?

We hosted a virtual discussion with Trinh Nguyen, Adarsh Sinha, and Pranjul Bhandari, where they examined the future of global finance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Speakers

Trinh Nguyen

Trinh Nguyen is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Adarsh Sinha

Adarsh Sinha is managing director and co-head of Asia Rates and Currencies Strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Pranjul Bhandari

Pranjul Bhandari is the Chief India Economist at HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India).

Moderator

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India.