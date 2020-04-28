event
Carnegie Europe

Europe’s Coronavirus Roadmap to Recovery

Tue. April 28th, 2020
Live Online

The global spread of the new coronavirus has opened up a spectrum of possible futures, all of which are dependent on how governments and societies respond to the pandemic and its inevitable economic fallout.

The EU has presented a roadmap to recovery, yet it remains to be seen whether its leadership can rise to the challenge and help steer member states through the consequences of the pandemic, inject a new lease of life into the European economy, and address the political fractures that run deep throughout the union.

During this virtual event, Carnegie Europe scholars Judy Dempsey, Stefan Lehne, and Pierre Vimont discussed the EU’s response to the crisis and shared insights on how EU leadership and coronavirus relief packages are being viewed in European capitals.

Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.