Europe’s Coronavirus Roadmap to Recovery

The global spread of the new coronavirus has opened up a spectrum of possible futures, all of which are dependent on how governments and societies respond to the pandemic and its inevitable economic fallout.

The EU has presented a roadmap to recovery, yet it remains to be seen whether its leadership can rise to the challenge and help steer member states through the consequences of the pandemic, inject a new lease of life into the European economy, and address the political fractures that run deep throughout the union.

During this virtual event, Carnegie Europe scholars Judy Dempsey, Stefan Lehne, and Pierre Vimont discussed the EU’s response to the crisis and shared insights on how EU leadership and coronavirus relief packages are being viewed in European capitals.

Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Depsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog. Follow her on Twitter @Judy_Dempsey.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @StefanLehne.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe.