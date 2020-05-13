Out of the Political Trenches: Next Steps for Encryption Policy

The decades-old debate between governments and key tech companies over encryption has flared up again. From Australia to the U.S. Congress, encryption policy is back on top of the agenda.

How can we have a more constructive debate about encryption? What issues should be prioritized? Which areas are closest to compromise?

Join Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff, Susan Landau, a professor of cyber security and policy, Avril Haines, former deputy directory of the CIA, and Ed Felten, former deputy U.S. chief technology officer, and other members of the Carnegie-Princeton Encryption Working Group for an in-depth virtual discussion about the future of the encryption debate.

This working group, led by Denis McDonough, is composed of former government officials, business representatives, privacy and civil rights advocates, law enforcement experts, and computer scientists. Their report, Moving the Encryption Policy Conversation Forward, outlines a path for a more constructive debate about law enforcement access to encrypted data.

DENIS MCDONOUGH

Denis McDonough is a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Previously, he served as White House chief of staff for President Obama’s second term.

SUSAN LANDAU

Susan Landau is a professor in cybersecurity and policy at Tufts University's Fletcher School and School of Engineering. She works at the intersection of cybersecurity, national security, law, and policy.

EDWARD FELTEN

Edward Felten is the Robert E. Kahn professor of computer science and public affairs and the founding director of Princeton’s Center for Information Technology Policy. He was previously the deputy U.S. chief technology officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

AVRIL HAINES

Avril Haines is the deputy director of Columbia World Projects, a lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School, and a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Prior to joining Columbia University, Avril served as assistant to the President and principal deputy national security advisor to President Obama.

HARLAN YU

Harlan Yu is the executive director of Upturn, which advances equity and justice in the design, governance, and use of technology.

JIM BAKER

Jim Baker is the director of National Security and Cybersecurity at the R Street Institute, and formerly the general counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

CHRIS INGLIS

Chris Inglis is a managing director at Paladin Capital Group, and the former deputy director at the National Security Agency.

ALISSA COOPER

Alissa Cooper is a fellow at Cisco Systems, and serves as the chair of the Internet Engineering Task Force.

ARI SCHWARTZ

Ari Schwartz is the managing director of Cybersecurity Services at Venable LLP.

TIM MAURER

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

ALEXANDER MACGILLIVRAY

Alexander Macgillivray is a board member of Data & Society. He previously served as deputy U.S. chief technology officer, and as Twitter’s general counsel.