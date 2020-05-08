Turkey’s Post-Pandemic Trajectory

Turkey is a NATO member and close partner of the EU, but Ankara’s military ambitions in Libya and Syria and its rapprochement with Moscow have put the country at odds with its Western allies.

Domestically, President Erdoğan has been rolling back political freedoms, while a flailing Turkish economy appears set to be hard hit by the impending global financial crisis.

Will the global pandemic shift the trajectory of this pivotal nation back toward its Western partners? Or will Ankara drift even further into Russia’s orbit and increased authoritarianism? Or is permanent tension with both East and West an option?

Join Marc Pierini, Dmitri Trenin, and Sinan Ülgen for a discussion about Turkey’s future and its implications for the West. The event will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. Follow him on Twitter @DmitriTrenin.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @sinanulgen1.

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.