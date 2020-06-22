event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Algeria’s Borderlands: A Country Unto Themselves

Mon. June 22nd, 2020
Algerian officials in the northeastern border area between Algeria and Tunisia continue to permit the cross-border smuggling of petrol and other commodities. In turn, smugglers have participated in the authorities' efforts to neutralize security threats, even as they continue to engage in the illicit trade. The two ostensibly adversarial parties effectively complement each other. In her new paper, Algeria’s Borderlands: A Country Unto Themselves, Algerian political scientist Dalia Ghanem examines such paradoxes and argues that state formation remains an evolving process in the country.

Dalia Ghanem is a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Max Gallien is a political scientist at the Institute of Development Studies.

Isabelle Werenfels is a senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

 

Dalia Ghanem

Former Senior Resident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Dalia Ghanem was a senior resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where her research focuses on Algeria’s political, economic, social, and security developments. Her research also examines political violence, radicalization, civil-military relationships, transborder dynamics, and gender.

Max Gallien

Isabelle Werenfels

Isabelle Werenfels is a senior fellow in the Middle East and Africa Division of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) in Berlin.