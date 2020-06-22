Algerian officials in the northeastern border area between Algeria and Tunisia continue to permit the cross-border smuggling of petrol and other commodities. In turn, smugglers have participated in the authorities' efforts to neutralize security threats, even as they continue to engage in the illicit trade. The two ostensibly adversarial parties effectively complement each other. In her new paper, Algeria’s Borderlands: A Country Unto Themselves, Algerian political scientist Dalia Ghanem examines such paradoxes and argues that state formation remains an evolving process in the country.

SPEAKERS

Dalia Ghanem is a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Max Gallien is a political scientist at the Institute of Development Studies.

Isabelle Werenfels is a senior fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

