Arming for Pandemic: Military Responses to COVID-19 in the Arab World

The coronavirus pandemic is changing perspectives on governance and how armed forces interact with society, but nowhere is this more salient than in the Arab world. What are the main challenges for armed forces and civil-military relations in Arab countries going forward? How will the pandemic impact the social contract, outside security assistance, and military capacity in the region?

Join Aram Nerguizian, Robert Springborg, Emma Soubrier, and Frederic Wehrey for a live virtual discussion, moderated by Nathan Toronto, on what military responses to the pandemic mean for the Arab world. The discussion will be held in English on the Carnegie Middle East Center's YouTube page on Thursday, June 4 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. (GMT+3). Viewers may submit their questions by using the live chat section on YouTube. For more information, please contact Alexander Muller at alexander.muller@carnegie-mec.org.

EVENT TIMINGS

Washington (EDT): 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Brussels (CEST): 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Beirut, Moscow (EEST): 5:00-6:00 p.m.

New Delhi (IST): 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Beijing (CST): 10:00-11:00 p.m.

SPEAKERS

Aram Nerguizian is a senior advisor of the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS) at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Robert Springborg is a retired professor of national security affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School and a research fellow at the Italian Institute of International Affairs in Rome.

Emma Soubrier is a visiting scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington and an associate researcher at Centre Michel de l’Hospital, Université Clermont Auvergne.

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

MODERATOR

Nathan Toronto is the commissioning editor of the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS) at the Carnegie Middle East Center.