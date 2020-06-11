event

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Health and Economic Effects

Thu. June 11th, 2020
Carnegie Live

How hard will Egypt be hit by the pandemic’s health effects? To what extent is its health system meeting the challenge? And how will Egyptians cope with the inescapable difficulties of a global recession, collapse of tourism, and return of many workers from the Gulf?

Ayman Sabae

Ayman Sabae is a right to health researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

Timothy E. Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is an independent risk advisor and a nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Amy Ekdawi

Amy Ekdawi codirects the Arab Watch Coalition and has worked for more than 15 years in civil society monitoring of international financial institutions.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Virtual Event Series

This event is one of a three-part virtual event series. Other events in the series include:

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Politics, Rights, and Global Dynamics
June 18, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges
June 25, 2020
10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Political ReformCivil SocietyMiddle EastNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ayman Sabae

Ayman Sabae is a right to health researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

Timothy E. Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is an independent risk advisor and a nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Amy Ekdawi

Amy Ekdawi codirects the Arab Watch Coalition, and has worked for more than 15 years in civil society monitoring of international financial institutions.

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.