Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Health and Economic Effects

How hard will Egypt be hit by the pandemic’s health effects? To what extent is its health system meeting the challenge? And how will Egyptians cope with the inescapable difficulties of a global recession, collapse of tourism, and return of many workers from the Gulf?

Ayman Sabae

Ayman Sabae is a right to health researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

Timothy E. Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is an independent risk advisor and a nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Amy Ekdawi

Amy Ekdawi codirects the Arab Watch Coalition and has worked for more than 15 years in civil society monitoring of international financial institutions.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is the director and a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Virtual Event Series

This event is one of a three-part virtual event series. Other events in the series include:

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Politics, Rights, and Global Dynamics

June 18, 2020

10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT

Egypt Faces the Pandemic: Enduring Mega Challenges

June 25, 2020

10:00 to 11:15 a.m. EDT