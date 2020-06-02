Infected: A World in Peril, Is There a Way Out?

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic is the deadliest public health threat in a century and perhaps the most consequential event since the Second World War. It is not only an epidemiological threat, but a systemic crisis affecting the political, social, and economic structures of modern life. What lessons does the Great Influenza of 1918 hold for our time? As governments around the world begin to open up, what are the soundest strategies for mitigation, risk management, and for preparation for the possibility of a second wave? What are reasonable expectations for the development of a vaccine? And what can be done to build a long-term international strategy that combats the virus and safeguards economies?

Join us for a panel conversation with John Barry, Harvey Fineberg, Kathleen Sebelius, and Aaron David Miller as they discuss the challenges of pandemic and the pathways out of the crisis.

John Barry

John Barry is the author of The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History and a professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Harvey V. Fineberg

Harvey V. Fineberg is president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and co-author of The Epidemic That Never Was. He is also a trustee and former board chair of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kathleen Sebelius

Kathleen Sebelius is the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, serves on the boards of directors of several health care companies, and continues policy work with the Kaiser Family Foundation and as co-leader of the Health Strategy Group for the Aspen Institute.

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on US foreign policy.