Iran: Regional Rivalry and Transatlantic Tensions

Since 2018, the U.S. policy of maximum pressure on Tehran has led to an escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, with direct consequences for Europe. Iran has increased confrontation with Western and Arab rivals, while Russia and China have geared up for great-power competition in the Middle East.

With the United States threatening to snap back UN sanctions against Iran, a showdown may be underway. How will this play out in a U.S. presidential election season marked by the pandemic? How do regional actors view Tehran’s foreign policy? And how can Europe prevent an escalating conflict on its doorstep?

Cornelius Adebahr, Jarrett Blanc, and Maha Yahya had a discussion about Iran’s future and its international implications. The event was moderated by Rosa Balfour.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email brussels@ceip.org, or tweet at us @Carnegie_Europe.

Brussels (CEST): 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Beirut (EEST): 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Washington DC (EDT): 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Cornelius Adebahr

Cornelius Adebahr is a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe.

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.

Jarrett Blanc

Jarrett Blanc is a senior fellow in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow him on Twitter @JarrettBlanc.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center. Follow her on Twitter @mahamyahya.