Carnegie Europe

Iran: Regional Rivalry and Transatlantic Tensions

Thu. June 4th, 2020
Virtual Event

Since 2018, the U.S. policy of maximum pressure on Tehran has led to an escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, with direct consequences for Europe. Iran has increased confrontation with Western and Arab rivals, while Russia and China have geared up for great-power competition in the Middle East.

With the United States threatening to snap back UN sanctions against Iran, a showdown may be underway. How will this play out in a U.S. presidential election season marked by the pandemic? How do regional actors view Tehran’s foreign policy? And how can Europe prevent an escalating conflict on its doorstep?

Cornelius Adebahr, Jarrett Blanc, and Maha Yahya had a discussion about Iran’s future and its international implications. The event was moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Cornelius Adebahr

Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Cornelius Adebahr is a nonresident fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on foreign and security policy, in particular regarding Iran and the Persian Gulf, on European and transatlantic affairs, and on citizens’ engagement.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Jarrett Blanc

Senior Fellow, Geoeconomics and Strategy Program

Jarrett Blanc was a senior fellow in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.