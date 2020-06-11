Taiwan recently launched several initiatives and policies aimed at fostering growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain. With these, Taiwan hopes to become a significant player for AI-enabled intelligent systems in the global value chain. Similarly, the Indian government is increasing its investments in the country's AI space. While Taiwan has made considerable headway, India remains at a nascent stage. How can India and Taiwan collaborate on key AI issues to foster innovation, develop robust regulations, and build their talent pools? Can industry partnerships between AI start-ups in India and Taiwan encourage AI growth?

We hosted Dr. Pao-Ann Hsiung, Umakant Soni, and Ashit Kumar Padhi for a discussion on the future of AI collaboration between India and Taiwan. The discussion was moderated by Rajesh Bansal.

Speakers

Pao-Ann Hsiung

Dr. Pao-Ann Hsiung is the project coordinator of the Indo- Taiwan Joint Research Center (ITJRC) on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. He is also the Director-General of Smart Living Technology Research Center at National Chung Cheng University in Taiwan and Director General, Smart Technology Office, Chiayi Municipal, Taiwan.

Umakant Soni

Umakant Soni is the co-founder of AI Foundry & ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park).

Ashit Kumar Padhi

Ashit Kumar Padhi is the director of Dasa Labs, an Indian AI start-up, that aims to speed up medical diagnoses.

Moderator

Rajesh Bansal

Rajesh Bansal is a senior adviser at Carnegie India. His research focuses on financial technologies, particularly electronic payment systems, electronic cash transfers, and digital financial services to enable inclusive development. He leads the center’s technology and society program.