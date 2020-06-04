event
U.S.-China Rivalry: India’s Choices?

Thu. June 4th, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to aggravate tensions between the U.S. and China, it has impeded multilateral coordination in tackling both public health and economic crises across the globe. India now finds itself in a pivotal position. Tied by economic, diplomatic, and security considerations to both nations, India must cautiously map its geopolitical future. How will India position itself in this shifting balance of power politics? Can India leverage its unique position to its strategic advantage? What role does India envisage for itself in this fragmented world order?

We hosted a virtual discussion with Paul Haenle, Tanvi Madan, S. L. Narasimhan, and Santosh Pai on India's future amid growing U.S.-China hostility. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Paul Haenle holds the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center based at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

Tanvi Madan is a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy program, and director of The India Project at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC.

S. L. Narasimhan is a member of the National Security Advisory Board, India.

Santosh Pai is an international corporate lawyer and partner at Link Legal India Law Services.

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His primary research interests include the diplomatic history of South Asia and contemporary security issues.

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

Tanvi Madan is a senior fellow in the Center for Asia Policy Studies in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. She explores India’s role in the world and its foreign policy, focusing in particular on India’s relations with China and the United States.

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.