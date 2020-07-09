Navigating a Pandemic World: Global Disorders and Europe’s Role

A recalibration of the geopolitical landscape amidst the coronavirus pandemic means that the world is wrought with new and resurgent challenges and disorders.

Join Carnegie Europe and the European Union Institute for Security Studies for a conversation with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy / vice-president of the European Commission.

Borrell Fontelles will keynote an international panel discussion with William J. Burns, Ling Jin, Elsie S. Kanza, and Moisés Naím to explore global challenges—from the return of strategic competition and geopolitics to the future of multilateralism—and what new roles can be imagined for Europe in the emerging international landscape.

Gustav Lindstrom will provide opening remarks and the event will be moderated by Rosa Balfour.

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.

Josep Borrell Fontelles

Josep Borrell Fontelles is the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy / vice-president of the European Commission. Follow him on Twitter @JosepBorrellF.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ling Jin

Ling Jin is a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies.

Elsie S. Kanza

Elsie S. Kanza is the head of the Regional Agenda for Africa and member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum. Follow her on Twitter @eskanza.

Gustav Lindstrom

Gustav Lindstrom is the director of the European Union Institute for Security Studies.

Moisés Naím

Moisés Naím is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow him on Twitter @MoisesNaim.

This event is hosted in partnership with the European Union Institute for Security Studies.IMGXYZ8700IMGZYX