The Scramble for Libya: A Globalized Civil War at Tipping Point

In the wake of recent battlefield developments in Libya, regional and global powers are maneuvering for influence and supremacy, with far-reaching implications for Libyan sovereignty, stability, and cohesion. What are the interests and goals of these interveners and what prospects remain for peaceful settlement? How have these states weaponized media narratives to augment their military meddling, and what is the effect both inside Libya and abroad?

A distinguished panel of scholars will offer insights into Russian, Turkish, Emirati, Egyptian, and French roles, as well as Libyan perspectives on foreign actors.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Sinan Ulgen

Sinan Ulgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Jalel Harchaoui

Jalel Harchaoui is a research fellow at the Conflict Research Unit of the Clingendael Institute.

Khadeja Ramali

Khadeja Ramali is a Libyan researcher specializing in social media analysis.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.