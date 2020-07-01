The Way Forward for Palestine: A Conversation With Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

As of July 1, the Israeli government will be free under the terms of the current coalition agreement to annex and officially extend its legal authority over large parts of the occupied West Bank. This will leave Palestinians with neither a viable and sovereign state of their own nor political rights as citizens of Israel. What will be the Palestinian response to Israeli annexation? What does this mean for the future of the Palestine National Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization? How will the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians change?

Join us for a timely discussion with the prime minister of the Palestine National Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, on the way forward for the Palestinian national movement. This event will be held via YouTube Live. Questions may be submitted to the YouTube chat or privately via email to middleeast@ceip.org.

Mohammad Shtayyeh

Mohammad Shtayyeh is the prime minister of the Palestine National Authority.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East.

Aaron David Miller

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Zaha Hassan

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and visiting fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.