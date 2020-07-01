event

The Way Forward for Palestine: A Conversation With Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

Wed. July 1st, 2020
Live Online

As of July 1, the Israeli government will be free under the terms of the current coalition agreement to annex and officially extend its legal authority over large parts of the occupied West Bank. This will leave Palestinians with neither a viable and sovereign state of their own nor political rights as citizens of Israel. What will be the Palestinian response to Israeli annexation? What does this mean for the future of the Palestine National Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization? How will the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians change?

Join us for a timely discussion with the prime minister of the Palestine National Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, on the way forward for the Palestinian national movement. This event will be held via YouTube Live. Questions may be submitted to the YouTube chat or privately via email to middleeast@ceip.org.

Political ReformSecurityMiddle EastIsraelPalestine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mohammad Shtayyeh

Mohammad Shtayyeh is the Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Zaha Hassan

Fellow, Middle East Program

Zaha Hassan is a human rights lawyer and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.