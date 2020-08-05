event

The United States and Africa: Perceptions and Policies

Wed. August 5th, 2020
Live Online

Africa is changing. Formidable challenges in security and governance remain, with population growth, rapid urbanization, and now the pandemic straining resources and capacity, but the continent is still moving forward at a remarkable pace. Many recognize the new reality, growth potential, better governance, and dramatic increase in foreign investment.

But what of the United States and its approach to the complexities of a diverse continent that offers both opportunities and serious challenges? Is Washington willing and able to devote the resources and time to the enterprise? What of the role of non-governmental and pan-African organizations? And what is it that Americans get wrong about Africa and urgently need to get right?

EconomySouthern, Eastern, and Western Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was the first female President of Liberia and is a Nobel Peace Laureate, recognized for promoting peace and social and economic development in Liberia following the nation’s decades-long civil wars. She most recently founded the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development to be a catalyst for change across Africa.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and currently, the senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group, Africa Practice.

Nima Elbagir

Nima Elbagir is a multi-award winning senior international correspondent for CNN based in London

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.