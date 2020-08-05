The United States and Africa: Perceptions and Policies

Africa is changing. Formidable challenges in security and governance remain, with population growth, rapid urbanization, and now the pandemic straining resources and capacity, but the continent is still moving forward at a remarkable pace. Many recognize the new reality, growth potential, better governance, and dramatic increase in foreign investment.

But what of the United States and its approach to the complexities of a diverse continent that offers both opportunities and serious challenges? Is Washington willing and able to devote the resources and time to the enterprise? What of the role of non-governmental and pan-African organizations? And what is it that Americans get wrong about Africa and urgently need to get right?