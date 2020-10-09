event

A New Era for the Karabakh Conflict?

Fri. October 9th, 2020
A new and deadly conflict has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has already cost hundreds of lives, including those of many civilians, and upended regional stability in the South Caucasus. Renewed war over Nagorny Karabakh comes at a time of tremendous international strain and shifts with the EU, Russia and U.S. all distracted by a multitude of domestic and foreign policy problems. Meanwhile, Turkey is increasingly assertive in the conflict, unnerving its NATO allies, as well as Russia and Iran. 

Please join us for a discussion on the conflict on escalation, the short- and long-term prospects for peace and stability, and the shifting power dynamics among the key players in the region. 

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

De Waal is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, specializing in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Nathalie Tocci

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.