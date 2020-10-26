A U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle Class

Even before the coronavirus pandemic shocked the United States into rapid economic decline, decades of increasing income inequality, shifts in workforce structure, and systemic policy failures strained the U.S. middle class. Coupled with increasing social unrest, COVID-19 has brought the United States to an inflection point.

In order to move forward, policymakers must reimagine not only domestic, social, and fiscal policy, but also U.S. foreign policy. Join Rozlyn Engel, Dan Price, and Jake Sullivan as they discuss how to build a foreign policy agenda that meets the needs of the middle class at home— and U.S. interests abroad. Read more in our report.