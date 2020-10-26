event

A U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle Class

Mon. October 26th, 2020
Live Online

Even before the coronavirus pandemic shocked the United States into rapid economic decline, decades of increasing income inequality, shifts in workforce structure, and systemic policy failures strained the U.S. middle class. Coupled with increasing social unrest, COVID-19 has brought the United States to an inflection point.

In order to move forward, policymakers must reimagine not only domestic, social, and fiscal policy, but also U.S. foreign policy. Join Rozlyn Engel, Dan Price, and Jake Sullivan as they discuss how to build a foreign policy agenda that meets the needs of the middle class at home— and U.S. interests abroad. Read more in our report.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Rozlyn C. Engel

Nonresident Scholar, American Statecraft Program

Rozlyn C. Engel is a nonresident scholar in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on global macroeconomic risks, U.S. economic policy (foreign and domestic), and questions facing the economic intelligence community.

Daniel M. Price

Daniel M. Price is co-founder and managing director of Rock Creek Global Advisors. Previously, Mr. Price served in the administration of George W. Bush as the senior White House official responsible for international trade and investment, development assistance, and the international aspects of financial reform, energy security, and climate change.

Jake Sullivan

Former U.S. National Security Advisor to Former President Joe Biden

Jake Sullivan, a senior fellow at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public Policy, served as the United States national security advisor to former President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025. Sullivan previously served as deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama, national security advisor to former Vice President Biden, director of policy planning in the State Department, and as deputy chief of staff to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Jen Psaki

Nonresident Scholar

Jen Psaki is nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.