Carnegie Connects: The Good, Bad, and Ugly: How the World Sees the United States

Thu. October 29th, 2020
Live online

Critics make a strong case that the United States has never been less respected or admired abroad than it is today. President Trump’s disruptive policies abroad and his mishandling of the pandemic at home have fundamentally undermined U.S. credibility in the eyes of both allies and adversaries in the short run, but will the damage last? And if Joe Biden wins in November, what will the world expect from U.S. leadership? 

Join us as three veteran foreign correspondents, Christiane Amanpour, Steven Erlanger, and David Rennie, sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss the United States and its role in world. 

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour is CNN's chief international anchor of the network's award-winning, flagship global affairs program "Amanpour" and "Amanpour & Co." on PBS.

Steven Erlanger

New York Times

Steven Erlanger is the chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for the New York Times. He has spent a long career in overseas postings including Bangkok, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Jerusalem, London, Moscow, Paris, Prague, and, yes, Washington, DC.

David Rennie

David Rennie is Beijing bureau chief for the Economist and author of the weekly Chaguan column on China. He is the cohost, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast. He joined the Economist in 2007 as a European Union correspondent based in Brussels. Previously he was on the foreign staff of the Daily Telegraph, with postings in Sydney, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels.