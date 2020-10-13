Carnegie Connects: Will Democracy Survive November 3?

For the first time in U.S. history, a sitting president has repeatedly and publicly declared he may not accept the election results. The Department of Justice plans to set up a command center to monitor potential election related violence. The country is deeply polarized and in the midst of a deadly pandemic; and an unprecedented number of Americans will cast their ballots via the mail, not in person. How severe is the danger to our electoral system and to the legitimacy of the results? What challenges could arise that might lead to a contested or ambiguous outcome? And what does the future hold for our divided democracy?

Join Michael Steele, Barton Gellman, and Rachel Kleinfeld as they sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss the upcoming presidential election and the future of democratic politics in America.