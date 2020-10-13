event

Carnegie Connects: Will Democracy Survive November 3?

Tue. October 13th, 2020
Live Online

For the first time in U.S. history, a sitting president has repeatedly and  publicly declared he may not accept the election results. The Department of Justice plans to set up a command center to monitor potential election related violence. The country is deeply polarized and in the midst of a deadly pandemic; and an unprecedented number of Americans will cast their ballots via the mail, not in person. How severe is the danger to our  electoral system and to the legitimacy of the results? What challenges could arise that might lead to a contested or ambiguous outcome? And what does the future  hold for our divided democracy?

Join Michael Steele, Barton Gellman, and Rachel Kleinfeld  as they sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss the upcoming presidential election and the future of democratic politics in America.  

Political ReformDemocracyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Barton Gellman

Barton Gellman, a staff writer at The Atlantic, is the author most recently of Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State and the bestselling Angler: The Cheney Vice Presidency.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is the former lieutenant governor of Maryland and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.