Legacy and Lessons of the Arab Spring at Ten: A Conversation in Honor of Malcolm H. Kerr

Mon. October 19th, 2020
Live Online

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is pleased to announce the renaming of the Carnegie Middle East Center to the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center. To celebrate this important moment and to honor the legacy of Malcolm Kerr, we invite you to join us for a discussion on the future of the Middle East.

The event will feature remarks by William J. Burns, Ann Kerr, and Maha Yahya, followed by a conversation between Jihad Azour, Marwan Muasher, Ben Rhodes, and Christiane Amanpour looking toward the ten-year anniversary of the Arab Spring.

event speakers

Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour is CNN's chief international anchor of the network's award-winning, flagship global affairs program "Amanpour" and "Amanpour & Co." on PBS.

Jihad Azour

IMF

Mr. Jihad Azour is the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund where he oversees the Fund’s work in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Caucasus.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes is the author of the New York Times bestseller The World As It Is; a contributor for NBC News, MSNBC, and Crooked Media; the co-chair of National Security Action; and an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.