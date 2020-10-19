Legacy and Lessons of the Arab Spring at Ten: A Conversation in Honor of Malcolm H. Kerr

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is pleased to announce the renaming of the Carnegie Middle East Center to the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center. To celebrate this important moment and to honor the legacy of Malcolm Kerr, we invite you to join us for a discussion on the future of the Middle East.

The event will feature remarks by William J. Burns, Ann Kerr, and Maha Yahya, followed by a conversation between Jihad Azour, Marwan Muasher, Ben Rhodes, and Christiane Amanpour looking toward the ten-year anniversary of the Arab Spring.