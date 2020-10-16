Reading 'India's China Challenge'

We are delighted to host a distinguished panel to discuss Ananth Krishnan's new book, ‘India's China Challenge: A Journey through China's Rise and What It Means for India.’ Ananth's decade-long experience in China as a journalist has given him a front-row seat to China’s remarkable rise and how its leading opinion-makers view India. As China moves to consolidate its position as a formidable global power, what can we learn about India’s challenges in dealing with China?

We hosted Indrani Bagchi, diplomatic editor at Times of India, Srinath Raghavan, senior fellow at Carnegie India, M. Taylor Fravel, director of the MIT Security Studies Program, and Ananth himself, as they discussed India's political, military, economic, and conceptual challenges in dealing with China. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.