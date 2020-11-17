event
A Brave New World for EU Defense? Challenges, Strategic Trends, and New Technologies

Tue. November 17th, 2020
Live Online

This event is part of the Carnegie Europe Autumn Defense Academy, which consists of two sessions. The second session will take place on November 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. CET. The full agenda can be found below.

Faced with an evolving global landscape, mounting geostrategic competition, and a deteriorating status quo that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union faces one of its greatest challenges to date.

In response, the EU must scale up efforts to build its defense sovereignty and reach a new level of ambition in the field of defense cooperation. European leaders need to tackle both old and new challenges—ranging from mending strained partnerships with the United States and the United Kingdom, to increasing defense funding in the post-pandemic era and managing the impact of disruptive technological change.

Carnegie Europe is delighted to host the third edition of its Academy on European Defense. The Academy will take place over two 75-minute virtual sessions. An all-female lineup of speakers will lead a series of focused discussions on pressing challenges and emerging trends related to the EU’s security and defense policy.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.

Sophia Besch

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Sophia Besch is a senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on European foreign and defense policy.

Erik Brattberg

Director, Europe Program, Fellow

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.

Raluca Csernatoni

Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Csernatoni is a fellow at Carnegie Europe, where she specializes on European security and defense, as well as emerging disruptive technologies.

Ulrike Esther Franke

Franke is a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Elena Lazarou

Lazarou is a senior policy analyst and acting head of external policies unit at the European Parliament’s Research Service.

Hannah Neumann

Neumann is a member of the European Parliament and the rapporteur on arms export.