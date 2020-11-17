A Brave New World for EU Defense? Challenges, Strategic Trends, and New Technologies

This event is part of the Carnegie Europe Autumn Defense Academy, which consists of two sessions. The second session will take place on November 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. CET. The full agenda can be found below.

Faced with an evolving global landscape, mounting geostrategic competition, and a deteriorating status quo that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union faces one of its greatest challenges to date.

In response, the EU must scale up efforts to build its defense sovereignty and reach a new level of ambition in the field of defense cooperation. European leaders need to tackle both old and new challenges—ranging from mending strained partnerships with the United States and the United Kingdom, to increasing defense funding in the post-pandemic era and managing the impact of disruptive technological change.

Carnegie Europe is delighted to host the third edition of its Academy on European Defense. The Academy will take place over two 75-minute virtual sessions. An all-female lineup of speakers will lead a series of focused discussions on pressing challenges and emerging trends related to the EU’s security and defense policy.

