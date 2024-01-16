



Erik Brattberg is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Erik Brattberg was director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations. His current research at Carnegie focuses on the U.S. policy toward the EU and NATO, transatlantic cooperation in an age of great power competition, the EU’s approach toward technology, and Europe’s relations with China and Asia.

He joined Carnegie from the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University where he was the director for special projects and a senior fellow and helped launch the Kissinger Fellowship. Brattberg was previously the Ron Asmus Policy Entrepreneur Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center, adjunct senior fellow at Center for a New American Security, visiting Fulbright fellow at Center for Transatlantic Relations at Johns Hopkins University SAIS, visiting fellow at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, consulting researcher at SIPRI and European Council on Foreign Relations, and a research associate at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs. He also has work experience from the Folke Bernadotte Academy and Permanent Mission of Sweden to the United Nations in New York. He has consulted for Oxford Analytica and Spitzberg Partners and is a member of the steering committee of the Transatlantic Democracy Working Group.

His numerous articles and commentary have appeared in the Washington Post, Financial Times, Foreign Policy, the Washington Quarterly, Internationale Politik Quarterly, Politico, the Atlantic, the National Interest, the American Interest, South China Morning Post, and War on the Rocks. He is a frequent expert commentator to major news outlets, including ABC News, Al Jazeera, BBC News, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Deutsche Welle, France 24, NBC News, and NPR. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and by institutions such as Johns Hopkins University SAIS, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the German Council on Foreign Relations, and the European Policy Centre. He frequently lectures at universities and think tanks and has testified before the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

He holds a master of science in foreign service (MSFS) from Georgetown University and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in political science from Uppsala University.



