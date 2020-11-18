An International Strategy to Better Protect the Global Financial System from Cyber Threats

Registration
The global financial system is going through an unprecedented digital transformation, which is being accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Malicious actors are taking advantage of this transformation and pose a growing threat to financial stability and consumers worldwide.
On November 18, the Carnegie Endowment, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will release a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive blueprint to better protect the global financial system against cyber threats. Join us for a discussion with leading voices on this report's crucial recommendations.