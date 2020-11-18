event

An International Strategy to Better Protect the Global Financial System from Cyber Threats

Wed. November 18th, 2020
Live Online

The global financial system is going through an unprecedented digital transformation, which is being accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Malicious actors are taking advantage of this transformation and pose a growing threat to financial stability and consumers worldwide.

On November 18, the Carnegie Endowment, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will release a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive blueprint to better protect the global financial system against cyber threats. Join us for a discussion with leading voices on this report's crucial recommendations.

TechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesIran
event speakers

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey is the governor of the Bank of England. He previously served as the chief executive officer of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Jim Langevin

Jim Langevin is a U.S. representative for Rhode Island, and the co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus.

Jeremy Jurgens

Jeremy Jurgens is managing director and head of the Centre for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum.

Jen Easterly

Jen Easterly is global head of the Fusion Resilience Center at Morgan Stanley.

Cheri McGuire

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs Program

Cheri McGuire is chief technology officer at SWIFT and was a nonresident scholar with Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.

Ramy Houssaini

Ramy Houssaini is the global chief cyber & technology risk officer and group data protection officer at BNP Paribas.

Boris Ruge

Boris Ruge is ambassador and vice-chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

Hannah Murphy

Hannah Murphy is a tech correspondent with the Financial Times, covering privacy and cyber security, social media, and cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Tim Maurer

Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Dr. Tim Maurer was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program.