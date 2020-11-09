event

Carnegie Connects: The World Reacts to a Biden Presidency

Mon. November 9th, 2020
Live online

While Biden’s ascent to the presidency will likely transform the foreign policies pursued by his predecessor toward allies and adversaries alike, much uncertainty remains. With challenges of domestic recovery from pandemic to recession to severe polarization—a Biden administration’s bandwidth on foreign policy will be limited and likely compel it to set priorities abroad. And with no way to predict what actions his defeated predecessor may take during a transition to complicate the new president’s agenda, the road ahead is sure to be steep.

Join us as three veteran scholars and discuss how China, Europe, and Iran view a Biden presidency, what they expect, and how they might respond in the months ahead.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.