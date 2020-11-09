Carnegie Connects: The World Reacts to a Biden Presidency

While Biden’s ascent to the presidency will likely transform the foreign policies pursued by his predecessor toward allies and adversaries alike, much uncertainty remains. With challenges of domestic recovery from pandemic to recession to severe polarization—a Biden administration’s bandwidth on foreign policy will be limited and likely compel it to set priorities abroad. And with no way to predict what actions his defeated predecessor may take during a transition to complicate the new president’s agenda, the road ahead is sure to be steep.

Join us as three veteran scholars and discuss how China, Europe, and Iran view a Biden presidency, what they expect, and how they might respond in the months ahead.