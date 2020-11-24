event
Carnegie India

India and the EU: Fostering Multilateralism in a Multipolar World

Tue. November 24th, 2020
YouTube Live

Join us as we host Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary (Europe West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, as they discuss how India and the European Union can partner in building a reformed multilateralism in an emerging multipolar world. The discussion will be moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India.

This event is being held in partnership with the Institut Montaigne and Fundação Oriente, and supported by Bertelsmann Stiftung, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Foreign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Sandeep Chakravorty

Sandeep Chakravorty is joint secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, India. As a member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) since 1996, he has served in India’s Missions in Spain, Colombia, Bangladesh, Peru and United States. Piror to assuming his current position in July 2020, he served as Consul General of India in New York from August 2017 to June 2020. Before New York he was posted to Lima from July 2015 to July 2017 as the Ambassador of India to Peru and Bolivia. Earlier he had been India’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangladesh from 2012 to 2015.

Gunnar Wiegand

Gunnar Wiegand is the managing director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) since January 2016 and the EU's Senior Official for the Asia Europe Meetings (ASEM) as well as for the EU-ASEAN relations. Before assuming this function, he was Deputy Managing Director Europe and Central Asia since September 2015.

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.