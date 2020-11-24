India and the EU: Fostering Multilateralism in a Multipolar World

Join us as we host Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary (Europe West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, as they discuss how India and the European Union can partner in building a reformed multilateralism in an emerging multipolar world. The discussion will be moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri, director of Carnegie India.

This event is being held in partnership with the Institut Montaigne and Fundação Oriente, and supported by Bertelsmann Stiftung, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.