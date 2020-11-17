event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Lebanon: Out with the Old, In with the What?

Tue. November 17th, 2020
Live on YouTube @CarnegieMENA

While Lebanon's ruling elite continues to delay the formation of a new cabinet under Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, French President Emmanuel Macron is growing impatient as he watches his initiative and timeline for reforms crumble. The Trump Administration, meanwhile, is still ramping up sanctions on Hezbollah's allies in government. Where does the government formation stand today? What remains of the French initiative? How might U.S. foreign policy towards Lebanon shift under President-Elect Joe Biden?

Join us for a panel discussion on what the future holds for Lebanon on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Beirut (GMT+2). This event is being held in cooperation with the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Political ReformMiddle EastLebanonLevant
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ishac Diwan

Research director at Finance for Development Lab (FDL) at the Paris School of Economics.

Ishac Diwan is the research director at Finance for Development Lab (FDL) at the Paris School of Economics.

Dorothée Schmid

Schmid is a senior research fellow and heads the Turkey and Middle East Program at the French Institute of International Relations.

Randa Slim

The Middle East Institute

Slim is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a non-resident fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced and International Studies (SAIS) Foreign Policy Institute.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.