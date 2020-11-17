Lebanon: Out with the Old, In with the What?

While Lebanon's ruling elite continues to delay the formation of a new cabinet under Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, French President Emmanuel Macron is growing impatient as he watches his initiative and timeline for reforms crumble. The Trump Administration, meanwhile, is still ramping up sanctions on Hezbollah's allies in government. Where does the government formation stand today? What remains of the French initiative? How might U.S. foreign policy towards Lebanon shift under President-Elect Joe Biden?

Join us for a panel discussion on what the future holds for Lebanon on Tuesday, November 17 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Beirut (GMT+2). This event is being held in cooperation with the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).