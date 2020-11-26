Protecting the Financial System from Cyber Threats in the Asia-Pacific and Beyond

Registration
The global financial system is in the midst of unprecedented digital transformation, only accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Malicious actors taking advantage of the instability pose a growing threat to financial stability and consumers worldwide.
This month, the Carnegie Endowment, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, released a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive blueprint to better protect the global financial system against cyber threats. Join us for a discussion with leading voices in the Asia-Pacific on this report's crucial recommendations.