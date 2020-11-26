event

Protecting the Financial System from Cyber Threats in the Asia-Pacific and Beyond

Thu. November 26th, 2020
November 25, 2020: 10:30 PM—11:30 PM EST

The global financial system is in the midst of unprecedented digital transformation, only accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Malicious actors taking advantage of the instability pose a growing threat to financial stability and consumers worldwide.

This month, the Carnegie Endowment, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, released a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive blueprint to better protect the global financial system against cyber threats. Join us for a discussion with leading voices in the Asia-Pacific on this report's crucial recommendations.

event speakers

Vincent Loy

Vincent Loy is the assistant managing director for the Technology Group at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Cheri McGuire

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs Program

Cheri McGuire is chief technology officer at SWIFT and was a nonresident scholar with Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.

Kai Keller

Kai Keller is initiative lead for the Future of Financial Services at the World Economic Forum, China.

Tobias Feakin

Tobias Feakin is Australia’s inaugural ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology.

Jason Witty

Jason Witty is the global chief information security officer and head of cybersecurity and technology controls at JP Morgan Chase.

Valerie Abend

Valerie Abend is managing director and global financial services security lead at Accenture.

Tim Maurer

Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Dr. Tim Maurer was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program.