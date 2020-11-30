Taking Stock: Five Years of Russia’s Intervention in Syria

Russia’s military intervention in Syria in October 2015 changed the course of the civil war, saving the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Five years on, al-Assad is still in power and the country remains unstable. Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria and the United States’ withdrawal of troops in late 2019 have redesigned the geography of the conflict, while the EU has been largely absent from the diplomatic efforts to halt the war.

Join Marc Pierini, Jomana Qaddour, and Dmitri Trenin to discuss the consequences of Russia’s intervention for Damascus and the Middle East as well as for Moscow’s clout in the broader region. Frances Z. Brown will moderate.

