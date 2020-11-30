event
Taking Stock: Five Years of Russia’s Intervention in Syria

Mon. November 30th, 2020
Russia’s military intervention in Syria in October 2015 changed the course of the civil war, saving the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Five years on, al-Assad is still in power and the country remains unstable. Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria and the United States’ withdrawal of troops in late 2019 have redesigned the geography of the conflict, while the EU has been largely absent from the diplomatic efforts to halt the war.

Join Marc Pierini, Jomana Qaddour, and Dmitri Trenin to discuss the consequences of Russia’s intervention for Damascus and the Middle East as well as for Moscow’s clout in the broader region. Frances Z. Brown will moderate.

Carnegie Europe is grateful to the U.S. Mission to NATO for their support for this project.

event speakers

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Jomana Qaddour

Qaddour is a nonresident senior fellow at the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Program of the Atlantic Council, where she leads the Syria portfolio.

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Frances Z. Brown

Vice President for Studies

r. Frances Z. Brown is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where her scholarship focuses on U.S foreign policy, democracy, conflict, Africa, and the Middle East.