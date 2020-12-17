event

Carnegie Connects: The Biden Administration and Iran—Confrontation or Accommodation

Thu. December 17th, 2020
Washington, DC

Iran will almost certainly be a top priority of the incoming Biden administration. Not only are dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions expected to be high on the U.S. agenda, but escalating tensions on the ground between Iran, Israel, and the United States in 2020 may well intensify in 2021, and the United States will need to be prepared to contain them.

How do Tehran and Jerusalem intend to approach the new administration; what priorities, calculations, and attitudes will shift? And how will the Biden foreign policy team deal with the complex challenge of re-entering and/or re-negotiating the Iran nuclear accord as well as engaging the other international parties still committed to the JCPOA? Finally, what role will domestic politics in Washington, Tehran, and Jerusalem play in shaping events as they unfold?

Join us as Suzanne Maloney, Karim Sadjadpour, and Michael Singh sit down with Aaron David Miller to address these and other critical issues facing the new administration.

event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Michael Singh

Michael Singh is the Lane-Swig Senior Fellow and managing director at The Washington Institute and a former senior director for Middle East affairs at the National Security Council.