Lessons from Afar: Anti-Apartheid, the Arab Spring, and the Path Forward

The anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa captured the world's attention during the latter half of the 20th century, just as the Arab Spring did in the early 21st. Precisely three decades after Nelson Mandela's release from prison and a decade from the start of the Arab Spring, what lessons can we draw from South Africa as the Middle East continues to seek stability? And as people across the world confront rising authoritarianism, how can these important moments in history be guiding lights for lasting change?

Join us as Ebrahim Rasool, the former South African ambassador to the United States, Shafiq Morton, an award-winning South African commentator, and Bel Trew, Middle East correspondent for The Independent, sit down with Carnegie Endowment scholar Dr. H.A. Hellyer to discuss these issues.