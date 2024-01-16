H.A. Hellyer is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Specialising in geopolitics, security studies, and political economy, Dr. H.A. Hellyer has more than 20 years of experience in governmental, corporate advisory, and academic environments in the West, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. A scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (USA), he simultaneously serves as senior associate fellow in international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security (UK). In recognition of his scholarly and public impact, he was elected as fellow (FRHistS) of the Royal Historical Society, Fellow (FRSA) of the Royal Society of Arts, and honoree of the Diversity in National Security Network. Designated as deputy convenor of the UK Government’s Taskforce on tackling radicalisation, he was appointed as the first economic and social research council fellow in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Previously a nonresident fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, he served as the first Arab world-based senior practice consultant at the Gallup Organisation, where he analized public opinion data worldwide. Formerly senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Centre for the Middle East, he was also appointed as fellow at the Institute for Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia. His insights on current events are regularly sought by the international media networks such as CNN and the BBC, with op-eds for publications like the Washington Post, Foreign Policy, the New York Times, the Guardian, Politico, the Financial Times, New Straits Times, and Daily News Egypt.

Dr. Hellyer has also held academic attachments at noted institutions including the University of Warwick (UK), where he was the research equivalent of an associate professor; the American University in Cairo as a professor of law; the JFK School of Government at Harvard University as research associate; Cambridge University, as a visiting fellow at the faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern studies; and as visiting professor at RZS-CASIS at the University of Technology in Malaysia. His publications in his specialist subject areas include seven books, more than 20 book chapters, journal articles ,and monographs to various academic presses.