event

Taking It to the Streets: Navalny, the Kremlin, and Popular Protest in Russia

Fri. January 29th, 2021
Live Online

Last weekend, Russians angry over high-level corruption and the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny protested in 120 cities across the country. How significant is the threat of these protests to President Putin’s leadership? And how will his government respond to the unexpected and well-organized display of popular anger? 

Please join us for a virtual discussion on what the Navalny arrest and protests may mean for the evolution of Russian domestic politics. The discussion will feature Carnegie Moscow Center (CMC) senior fellows Alexander Baunov and Andrei Kolesnikov. Baunov has written in the wake of the demonstrations about the meaning of the new protest movement and how it differs from past political activism. Kolesnikov’s recent work has used public opinion surveys and focus groups to evaluate shifts in the public mood. They will be joined by Elizaveta Fokht, a Moscow-based correspondent for BBC Russian Service who covered the protests in central Moscow. 

Russia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Alexander Baunov

Senior Fellow, Editor-in-Chief, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Baunov is a senior fellow and editor-in-chief at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Elizaveta Fokht

Journalist for the BBC Russian Service

Andrei Kolesnikov

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Andrew S. Weiss

James Family Chair, Vice President for Studies

Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.