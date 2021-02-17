Carnegie Connects: What Will Biden Do About North Korea?

North Korea’s continued nuclear weapons buildup poses a major challenge to the United States and its South Korean and Japanese allies. As the Biden administration sets priorities for foreign and defense policy, how will it deal with the reality that North Korea is a de facto nuclear weapons state? Is complete denuclearization of North Korea a fantasy? How should the Biden administration, with its renewed focus on human rights, deal with a repressive and authoritarian North Korean regime? What role will China play? And how should the United States reassure South Korea and Japan about the credibility of its extended nuclear deterrent to mitigate the risks of further nuclear proliferation in Northeast Asia?



Join us as three veteran analysts sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues in the complicated relationship between the United States and North Korea.