Carnegie Connects: What Will Biden Do About North Korea?

Wed. February 17th, 2021
Live Online

North Korea’s continued nuclear weapons buildup poses a major challenge to the United States and its South Korean and Japanese allies. As the Biden administration sets priorities for foreign and defense policy, how will it deal with the reality that North Korea is a de facto nuclear weapons state? Is complete denuclearization of North Korea a fantasy? How should the Biden administration, with its renewed focus on human rights, deal with a repressive and authoritarian North Korean regime? What role will China play? And how should the United States reassure South Korea and Japan about the credibility of its extended nuclear deterrent to mitigate the risks of further nuclear proliferation in Northeast Asia? 
 
Join us as three veteran analysts sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues in the complicated relationship between the United States and North Korea. 

Sue Mi Terry

Sue Mi Terry is senior fellow for Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She was formerly a senior analyst at the CIA and Asia director at the National Security Council under both presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Joel Wit

Joel S. Wit is a senior fellow at the Stimson Center and the director of the 38 North program.

Suzanne DiMaggio

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Suzanne DiMaggio is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East and Asia.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.