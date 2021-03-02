event

Carnegie Connects: Analyzing and Defeating Right-Wing Extremism

Tue. March 2nd, 2021
Live Online

The storming of the U.S. Capitol shocked those in the United States and around the world, but the ideological roots of the right-wing groups leading the attack that day reside deep in the nation’s soil. It comes as no surprise that law enforcement has identified domestic extremism as the gravest internal security threat to the United States, but who are these groups; what are their origins and objectives; and how much support do they have among the public, the military, and in law enforcement? And, more importantly, what can be done to combat them in the realm of social media where disinformation and conspiracy theories thrive? 

 Join us as Marc Ginsberg, Rachel Kleinfeld, and Mary McCord sit down with Aaron David Miller to address these and other questions. 

Marc Ginsberg

Marc Ginsberg is the president of the Coalition for a Safer Web. Ginsberg is also the former U.S. ambassador to Morocco and White House Middle East adviser.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Mary McCord

Mary McCord is the executive director and legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. She previously served as the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the U.S. Department of Justice and principal deputy assistant attorney general for the National Security Division.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.