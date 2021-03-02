Carnegie Connects: Analyzing and Defeating Right-Wing Extremism

The storming of the U.S. Capitol shocked those in the United States and around the world, but the ideological roots of the right-wing groups leading the attack that day reside deep in the nation’s soil. It comes as no surprise that law enforcement has identified domestic extremism as the gravest internal security threat to the United States, but who are these groups; what are their origins and objectives; and how much support do they have among the public, the military, and in law enforcement? And, more importantly, what can be done to combat them in the realm of social media where disinformation and conspiracy theories thrive?

Join us as Marc Ginsberg, Rachel Kleinfeld, and Mary McCord sit down with Aaron David Miller to address these and other questions.