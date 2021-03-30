event

Carnegie Connects | Analyzing Israel’s Fourth Election: Will There Be a Fifth?

Tue. March 30th, 2021
Live Online

On March 23, for the fourth time in a little over two years, Israelis went to the polls to choose their next government. All votes have yet to be counted, but results so far suggest continued stalemate and the possibility of a fifth election. 

Please join us as Daniel C. Kurtzer, Natan Sachs, and Dahlia Scheindlin sit down with Aaron David Miller to analyze the results, unpack the coalition negotiations to follow, and interpret the implications for Israel, the Middle East, and relations with the United States. 

Political ReformDemocracyCivil SocietyForeign PolicyMiddle EastIsrael
event speakers

Daniel C. Kurtzer

Daniel C. Kurtzer is the S. Daniel Abraham Professor of Middle East Policy Studies at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. During a twenty-nine-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service, Ambassador Kurtzer served as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and as the U.S. ambassador to Egypt. He was also a speechwriter and member of secretary of state George P. Shultz’s Policy Planning Staff and served as deputy assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs and principal deputy assistant secretary for Intelligence and Research.

Natan Sachs

Natan Sachs is the director of the Brookings Institution‘s Center for Middle East Policy in Washington, DC. He publishes widely on Middle Eastern affairs, Israel's foreign policy, and Israeli domestic politics, and he is a frequent media commentator on these issues. Sachs has taught at Georgetown University and was a Hewlett Fellow at Stanford University, a visiting fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, and a Fulbright Fellow in Indonesia. He holds a B.A. from the Amirim Honors Program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from Stanford University.

Dahlia Scheindlin

Dahlia Scheindlin is a public opinion expert and strategic consultant with twenty years of experience, specializing in liberal and progressive social causes. She has advised eight national campaigns in Israel and worked in fifteen other countries. Dahlia conducts research and policy analysis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, regional foreign policy in the Middle East, democracy, human rights and civil rights, minority issues, religion and state, domestic political analysis, comparative conflict, and comparative politics. Scheindlin is currently a fellow at the Century Foundation; she co-hosts The Tel Aviv Review podcast, and during the current elections she co-hosted the Election Overdose podcast at Haaretz newspaper.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.