How the Union Budget 2021-22 and 15th Finance Commission Might Shape India's Public Finances

Tue. March 2nd, 2021
Since 2015, India has seen many changes on the fiscal front — including a significant increase in states' share of the union's taxes, a complete overhaul of the indirect tax system, the restructuring of schemes, rampant use of off-budget borrowing, and large fiscal adjustments necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis. These changes have far-reaching consequences for India's political economy, institutions, and economic policies.

Against this backdrop, Suyash Rai and Josh Felman discussed how the Union Budget 2021-22 and the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission might shape India's public finances in the coming years.

  • Presentation by Suyash Rai: 30 minutes
  • Comments by Josh Felman: 15 minutes
  • Q&A: 15 minutes

Suyash Rai

Fellow, Carnegie India

Suyash Rai was a fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India.

Josh Felman

Josh Felman is the former International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative to India. During his long career at IMF, he held many senior positions. He now runs a macroeconomic consulting firm based in Washington DC. Between 2015 and 2017, he provided technical assistance to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. He did his graduate work at Oxford University.