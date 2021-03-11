India-China: The Road from Galwan

The Indian strategic community is in broad agreement that the June 15 Galwan Valley incident — which led to the first deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years — marks an inexorable decline in India-China ties.

In his new paper 'The Road from Galwan: The Future of India-China Relations,' Vijay Gokhale argues that the unprecedented violence at the border was not as unforeseen as we might expect, but rather, a culmination of growing misperceptions and mistrust between the two Asian giants dating back over a decade.

Mapping Sino-Indian relations across three distinct phases, Vijay Gokhale's paper provides both a historical, as well as a forward-looking perspective on how India and China reached this breaking point — and more importantly, what the road ahead looks like.

In this special edition of our India and the World webinar series, Vijay Gokhale, Srinath Raghavan, and Rudra Chaudhuri unpacked the emerging complexities of a fraught, and fragile, Sino-Indian relationship.