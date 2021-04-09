event

Kyrgyzstan’s Constitutional Referendum: Another Step Backward?

Fri. April 9th, 2021
Live Online

On April 11, Kyrgyzstani citizens will head to the polls for the third time in six months to vote on a controversial constitutional referendum that would enhance the political power of the president, allow presidents to run for a second term, and push through initiatives designed to weaken the parliament. It has been a tumultuous half-year in Kyrgyzstan, which has witnessed a seemingly endless series of political crises, including the collapse of the former government, a short period of violent unrest, and the rise of convicted criminal Sadyr Japarov to the country’s presidency. Meanwhile, the social, economic, and public health repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to endanger human security in the Central Asian country. 

Please join us for a discussion on the upcoming referendum, its implications for Kyrgyzstan’s turbulent political trajectory, the prospect of greater authoritarianism, and other pressing socio-economic issues facing the country. 

This event is held in partnership with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. 

Venera Djumataeva

Venera Djumataeva is the director of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service. In her current capacity, and as a broadcaster for the Kyrgyz Service and freelancer in Bishkek, she covers major events in Central Asia and international topics relating to Kyrgyzstan and the region at large. Previously, she contributed to the War and Peace Reporting.

Natalia Nikitenko

Natalia Nikitenko is a member of the Kyrgyz parliament and deputy chair of the opposition party, “Ata Meken.” She was a member of the “Ata Meken” parliamentary faction and chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on State Structure, Human Rights, and Constitutional Law.

Saniia Toktogazieva

Dr. Saniia Toktogazieva is an associate professor and coordinator of the Human Rights program at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. She teaches courses on constitutional law, international criminal law, and human rights law. She holds advanced degrees in human rights and in comparative constitutional law from Central European University in Budapest, Hungary.

Paul Stronski

Former Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.