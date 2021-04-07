event

South Africa: When Inequality and Institutions Collide

Wed. April 7th, 2021
Live Online

South Africa’s democratic path has been complicated by deep tensions between its stubborn legacy of massive inequalities and institutional decay. In this symposium, prominent experts engage with authors of the recently published Carnegie paper, “South Africa: When Strong Institutions and Massive Inequalities Collide,” to probe these tensions and the prospects for South Africa's political and economic future.

This event is being held in collaboration with The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town.

Trudi Makhaya

Trudi Makhaya is economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. Trudi also serves as South Africa’s G20 sherpa.

Dani Rodrik

Dani Rodrik is Ford Foundation professor of international political economy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Faizel Ismail

Faizel Ismail is director of the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance. He currently teaches at the University of Cape Town, in the School of Economics, the Faculty of Law and in the Graduate School of Business.

Zainab Usman

Director, Africa Program

Zainab Usman is a senior fellow and inaugural director of the Africa Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Alan Hirsch

Alan Hirsch is a senior research fellow at the New South Institute, where he manages the Migration Governance Reform in Africa program, a professorial research associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies, and emeritus professor of development policy and practice at the University of Cape Town.

Brian Levy

Brian Levy teaches at the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University. He was the founding academic director of the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town.

Vinothan Naidoo

Vinothan Naidoo teaches public policy and public administration at the University of Cape Town.

Musa Nxele

Musa Nxele teaches political economy of development at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town.