The U.S and Taiwan After COVID: Preparing for the Next Crisis





For nearly two decades Taiwan and the United States have battled an escalating series of public health crises, from SARS to COVID-19. And since COVID-19 is unlikely to be the last such crisis, public health should be an arena for growing U.S.-Taiwan cooperation. What can be learned from their recent experiences with pandemic preparedness and the use of technology to support public health? How can public and private players in both the United States and Taiwan prepare for the next crisis?

Join us for a conversation featuring Chang-Chuan Chan, Chunhuei Chi, Susan Landau, and J. Stephen Morrison. The Carnegie Endowment’s Evan A. Feigenbaum will moderate.