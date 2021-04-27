event

The U.S and Taiwan After COVID: Preparing for the Next Crisis

Tue. April 27th, 2021
Live Online



For nearly two decades Taiwan and the United States have battled an escalating series of public health crises, from SARS to COVID-19. And since COVID-19 is unlikely to be the last such crisis, public health should be an arena for growing U.S.-Taiwan cooperation. What can be learned from their recent experiences with pandemic preparedness and the use of technology to support public health? How can public and private players in both the United States and Taiwan prepare for the next crisis?

Join us for a conversation featuring Chang-Chuan Chan, Chunhuei Chi, Susan Landau, and J. Stephen Morrison. The Carnegie Endowment’s Evan A. Feigenbaum will moderate.

Foreign PolicyEast AsiaTaiwan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Chang-Chuan Chan

Chang-Chuan Chan is a distinguished professor and former dean at the Institute of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences in the College of Public Health at National Taiwan University. He is a member of the Association of Pacific Rim Universities, Global Health Program Advisory Group, and the head of delegations for Taiwan in the M8 Alliance of Academic Health Centers, Universities, and National Academies.

Chunhuei Chi

Chunhuei Chi is a professor at the Global Health Program, Health Management and Policy Program, and the director of the Center for Global Health in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences at Oregon State University. He is also a visiting professor at Taipei Medical University.

Susan Landau

Susan Landau is the Bridge professor in cyber security and policy at the Fletcher School and the Department of Computer Science at Tufts University. Landau works at the intersection of cybersecurity, national security, law, and policy. Landau is currently a member of the National Academies Forum on Cyber Resilience.

J. Stephen Morrison

J. Stephen Morrison is senior vice president and director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He leads the Secretariat of the CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security.