Book Talk: Tiananmen Square - The Making of a Protest by Vijay Gokhale

The events that occurred at Tiananmen Square in 1989 not only set the course for China’s politics, but also re-defined its relationship with the world. Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary of India, then a young diplomat serving in Beijing, was a witness to the drama that unfolded. His new book 'Tiananmen Square - The Making of a Protest: A Diplomat Looks Back', brings an Indian perspective on an event in China's history that the Chinese government has been eager to have the world forget.

We hosted Shivshankar Menon, Tanvi Madan, and Vijay Gokhale for this special edition of our India and the World webinar series — in which the speakers discussed this unique account of a seminal event in China’s history that refuses to be forgotten. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.